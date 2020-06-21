Twin Platte Natural Resources District has provided 27,150 trees to landowners who have requested them. The planting began April 22 and was completed May 11. The trees are from Bessey Nursery in Halsey National Forest and Lincoln Oakes Nursery in North Dakota. Dave Slattery, conservation programs coordinator for TPNRD is responsible for facilitating the conservation programs. Windbreaks provide protection to livestock and property from harsh weather. Jaeger Enterprises LLC, TPNRD’s contractor, planted 18,030 trees in the district. Water Conservation Mulch was installed on 84%of the windbreaks that were machine planted. Water Conservation Mulch retains proper soil moisture and enhances the growth of the windbreaks.
Twin Platte Natural Resources District plants 27,150 trees
- Telegraph staff reports
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
-
Omaha resident physician accused of killing her husband during argument on I-80
-
O'Fallon's Bluff among reasons federal judge revokes permit for Nebraska Public Power District's R-Project
-
Maseberg, Jennifer Dalene (Conrad)
-
Legas, Nicholas Eugene
-
GI teen’s legal team asks judge to suppress statements in North Platte murder case
Contests & Events
Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.