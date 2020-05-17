NORTH PLATTE — Twin Platte Natural Resources District has provided 27,150 trees to landowners who have requested either individually or machine planted trees. The machine planting began April 22, and was completed May 11. These trees are either planted by machine crew or provided to producers to plant themselves into existing windbreaks. The trees are from Bessey Nursery in Halsey National Forest and Lincoln Oakes Nursery in North Dakota. Dave Slattery, Conservation Programs Coordinator for TPNRD is responsible for facilitating the conservation tree programs as well as designing the windbreaks. Windbreaks provide protection to livestock and property from harsh weather. Jaeger Enterprises LLC, TPNRD’s contractor, planted 18,030 trees in the district.
Twin Platte NRD plants 27,150 Trees in 2020
- Telegraph staff reports
