Dr. Cheryl Roth is now part of Twin Rivers Urgent Care’s local team.
Roth is board certified in family practice and emergency medicine and brings a wealth of knowledge to the team at Twin Rivers.
A North Platte native, Roth has practiced in Nebraska for over 25 years. Beginning in September, she will be seeing patients at the North Platte clinic, 220 W. Leota St.
Roth comes to Twin Rivers Urgent Care after working for 14 years as an emergency room physician for Good Samaritan Health Services in Kearney. During her tenure there, she also filled the role as a family practice physician at two of their health clinics and as chairman for both the medicine department and the medicine quality committee at Good Samaritan Hospital.
She was the medical director of transport services and has also been the medical director for the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and for 12 rural volunteer EMS squads in Nebraska.
“We’re fortunate to add such an experienced and dedicated physician to our team. Her leadership and skill in both family practice and emergency medicine will add to the excellent care offered at Twin Rivers today,” said Dr. Bryan Nokelby, CEO. “Dr. Roth will work side by side with our other providers to fulfill our mission of creating an environment where the patient always comes first. We’re very excited to have her on our team.”
Since 2006, Twin Rivers Urgent Care has served the North Platte and surrounding communities. With locations in North Platte, Grand Island, Hastings and Seward, Twin Rivers is open for walk-in urgent care services seven days a week.
