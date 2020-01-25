THEDFORD — The Thomas County Parish of the United Church of Christ serves the parishioners in Halsey, Thedford and Seneca.
In December 2018, their pastor left, and the parish pulpits were filled by members of the congregation for several months.
During that time, the parish council used the Nebraska UCC conference’s search profile to seek out a pastor for their three churches. Associate Conference Minister Darrell Goodwin put Thomas County Parish’s search committee in contact with Pastor Les Parmenter and his wife, Coral, also a pastor.
On Sept. 22, 2019, Parmenter was behind the pulpits of the three churches for his “candidate’s sermon.” On Nov. 1, he became their full-time pastor.
“Pastoring is my second career,” he said. He hung dry wall for more than 15 years. He was a member of the first class of Education for Lay Ministry, a three-year program offered by the state UCC conference, where he received his certificate of completion from the program in 2001. He then assisted Coral Eberly, his future wife, through ELM when she was in the third class offering.
Les then served first at Bayard then Crofton. When Coral received her certificate of completion from ELM, her first church was in York in 2004.
“Les helped me through ELM and with becoming a pastor,” she said.
They were married 13 years ago and began co-pastoring in Cuming County churches in Wisner, Beemer and West Point prior to coming to the central Sandhills.
What helps Les do sermons on Sundays in three communities 27 miles apart is that Halsey and Thedford are on central time while Seneca is on mountain. Coral is always available for “public supply” to fill the pulpits for vacationing pastors when needed.
“If Les gets sick, I can fill in,” she said.
When not ministering, the couple both enjoy reading and baseball. Les also enjoys cooking, while Coral enjoys sewing. She makes stoles for Les and other pastor friends to wear over their robes.
Both said they welcome any and all to services on Sunday beginning in Halsey at 9 a.m., Thedford at 10:30 and Seneca at 11 a.m. MT. Les’ office hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, but do change based on the needs of the parish.
To contact the Parmenters, call 308-645-2479. The parsonage number is 308-645-2351. He helps run the Thomas Co. Parish Facebook page as well.
