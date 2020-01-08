Union Pacific Railroad Foundation gives Mid-Plains United Way $10K gift

The Union Pacific Railroad Foundation surprised the Mid-Plains United Way Board of Trustees and staff with a $10,000 as a Christmas gift at the Mid-Plains December meeting.
UPRR Foundation and UPRR employees are longtime contributors to United Way. This gift brought the fundraising thermometer up to 35% with $80,180.96 going toward a goal of $232,000.
Mid-Plains United Way’s primary objective is to prevent families from falling into poverty and to help families in poverty become self-sustainable, according to a press release. To do this, the organization focuses on investing in local programs that improve education, health and financial stability.
Some of the many successes that partner non-profit agencies had in 2019 with the help of Mid-Plains United Way are:
» 170 families were prevented from being evicted from their homes or from losing their utilities through Community Action Homeless Prevention.
» 39,572 meals were home-delivered or served at the North Platte Senior Center.
» 588 individuals were treated for mental, behavioral or substance abuse at Lutheran Family Services.
» 145 children were served with after school/summer programs and 56 families were provided emergency services with The Salvation Army.
» 413 children given were given physical exams, hearing tests, dental treatments and/or eye exams with Head Start.
To see a full list of programs that your donations supported last year and are supporting this year, please visit midplainsunitedway.com or stop by the United Way office to pick up a brochure (second floor of Wells Fargo, room 203B).
Mid-Plains United Way is 100% locally funded with less than 1% of funds raised going toward its United Way Worldwide membership. This membership provides resources, support, FamilyWize prescription discount cards and the 2-1-1 24/7 hotline. Of this money, $0 go toward United Way Worldwide leadership salaries. This means that more than 99% of all donations are invested in 15 local non-profit organizations that serve families in 16 different Nebraska counties, according to the press release.
There are multiple ways to donate to the Mid-Plains United Way. Donations can be sent by mail to P.O. Box 172, North Platte, NE 69103 or online at midplainsunitedway.com.
Agencies funded in 2019-20 include Lincoln County CASA, Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy, Community Action Homeless Prevention, Community Connections Mentoring, Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention, Guardians of the Children, L2 for Kids, Lutheran Family Services, Nebraska Youth Center, Head Start, North Platte Kids Academy, North Platte Senior Center, Rape Domestic Abuse Program, The Connection Homeless Shelter and The Salvation Army.
Counties served include Lincoln, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Keith, Perkins, Chase, Hayes, Frontier, Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow and Furnas.
