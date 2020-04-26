More than 10,000 people in Nebraska and Iowa have turned to United Way’s 211 Helpline for information and assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Helpline, which is operated by United Way of the Midlands, launched a new mobile alert system this week to over 1,200 people who subscribed in order to keep the community informed about COVID-19 and the state’s response, according to a press release.
Nebraskans can opt into the new alert system by texting NECOVID to 898211. After signing up, they will receive general information and updates about COVID-19 via text message.
211 Helpline specialists will continue to personally assist those in need of healthcare, food, housing assistance, utility/energy assistance, counseling or more. To connect with a 211 specialist, people in need can call 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898211.
Donations can be made at unitedwaymidlands.org/covid19-give or by texting COVID19RELIEF (all caps, one word) to 41444. 100% of their gift will benefit local agencies providing food, healthcare, rent/mortgage and/or utility/energy assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.
