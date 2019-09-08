Enter the Make It With Wool contest. The annual contest aims to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, to encourage personal creations in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning and weaving of wool fabrics and yarns and to recognize creative skills.
The 2019 State Make It With Wool Contest will be Nov. 23 at the Adams County Extension office in Hastings beginning at 9 a.m. The public is invited to the fashion show at 1 p.m.
The divisions determined by age as of Jan. 1, 2019, are: Preteen, 12 and younger; junior, ages 13 to 16; senior, ages 17 to 24; adult, ages 25 and older, and made for others.
For more information, contact Nebraska State Director Andrea Nisley by mail at P.O. Box 757, Lexington NE 68850, by phone at 308-324-5501 or by email aet anisley1@unl.edu, or the district directors. District directors include: District I, Doris Rush of Scottsbluff, 308-635-0156, and Rosalene Tollman of Marsland, 308-665-2415; District II, Crystal Fangmeier of Hebron, 402-768-4183; and District III, Sarah Purcell of Syracuse, 402-269-2301
The entry form, state brochure and national wool contest guidelines are posted on the website: extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson. Entry forms, fees, wool samples and wool testing fees are due Oct. 15, 2019 to Andrea Nisley. The fabrics/yarns used for the wool contest must be 100% wool or wool blend (minimum 60% wool or specialty wool fiber) for each fashion fabric or yarn used. Specialty wool fibers include alpaca, angora, camel, cashmere, llama, mohair, and vicuna.
More information is available on the National Make It With Wool website makeitwithwool.com.
Earlier this year, the 2018 state contest winners competed at the 2019 National Contest in New Orleans, Louisiana where Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington received first runner-up in the junior division and Abigail Olson of Sargent received third runner-up in the senior division.
The National Make It With Wool contest also has a fashion design competition for college students who are currently enrolled in a college-level fashion or apparel design program. Entry deadline is Nov. 1 for the fashion design competition. Information, criteria, how to enter and deadline information is available on the National Make It With Wool website.
