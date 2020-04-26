Grace Magill of Arnold has been selected as one of five outstanding seniors by the UNK Alumni Association.
The award honors UNK seniors for their excellence in scholarship and leadership, as well as their involvement and dedication to UNK and the Kearney community. Recipients were selected by a panel of UNK alumni.
Magill graduates in May with a degree in business administration with a marketing emphasis and a minor in visual communication and design. She plans to pursue a Master of Business Administration at UNK.
Magill served as president of the Brewed Awakening campus coffee shop and vice president of the Enactus business and entrepreneurship organization. She was a Cope Scholar and resident assistant, and was active in her sorority, Gamma Phi Beta, serving as chapter president, public relations vice president and administrative vice president. She also helped host community service events for the Kearney S.A.F.E. Center, Girls on the Run and McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation.
Magill works in the UNK Office of Financial Aid.
The other recipients are: Austin Jacobsen of Sidney, Paige Kristensen of Minden, Madison Parshall of Plattsmouth and Haley Pierce of West Point.
