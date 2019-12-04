KEARNEY — Three North Platte students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney are among those that will share the stage with a Christian music legend while celebrating the holiday season Friday.
Members of the Choraleers were invited to sing backup vocals for gospel icon Sandi Patty during her “Christmas in Kearney” concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., in Kearney. The UNK choir will perform “Wonderful Child” and “O Holy Night” with Patty, a five-time Grammy Award winner and 2004 inductee into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
Local students who will perform are Hollie Rose of Broken Bow, Evan Neben of Lexington, and Cassie Brown, Zac Ochsner and Maximus Wohler of North Platte.
UNK director of choral activities John Petzet called the concert an “incredible opportunity” for students to learn from “one of America’s finest voices.”
“Our students, especially our vocal performance majors, need opportunities like this so they can hear what a spectacular singing voice sounds like, particularly one in a pop style,” Petzet said. “Additionally, Sandi wants to meet the choir, and our music business majors will have a terrific opportunity to ask her about making a living as a performer.”
Dubbed “The Voice” by music critics, Patty is the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history, with 40 Dove Awards and four Billboard Music Awards, in addition to her Grammys. She’s released more than 30 albums, including three platinum records and five gold records, and written seven books.
