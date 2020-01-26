KEARNEY — Students from 101 high schools in Nebraska and Kansas will participate in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.
The Monday event includes 760 high school music students who will work with UNK faculty and guest instructors before performing two public concerts at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. The 5:30 p.m. performance will feature the Festival Band and Honor Band, along with the UNK Wind Ensemble.
The 7 p.m. concert will showcase the Festival Choir, Honor Choir, Women’s Choir and UNK Choraleers, according to a press release.
Tickets, which include both concerts, are $3 and go on sale at 4:45 p.m. that day at the Health and Sports Center. Participants and preschool children are admitted at no cost.
Clinicians/conductors for the event are:
» Honor Band and UNK Wind Ensemble: Duane Bierman, UNK director of bands.
» Festival Band: Gary Davis, retired UNK band director.
» Women’s Choir: Amanda Kidder, vocal music teacher at Overton Public Schools.
» Festival Choir: Senja Stephens, vocal music teacher at Cozad Public Schools.
» Honor Choir and UNK Choraleers: John Petzet, UNK director of choirs.
The UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic includes high school sophomores, juniors and seniors selected through auditions.
This year’s area participants are:
Festival Band
Broken Bow: Chad Schmidt.
Chase County: Stephen Johnson.
Cozad: Karissa Jackson.
Gothenburg: Alyssa Demoret, Madeline Jorgenson, Sam Aden, Joseph Headley, Maverick Macek, Rian Good, Carsten Graves, Colton Sitorius.
Hershey: Tyler Abbott.
McCook: Jackie Hinze, Krysta Henning, Elise Aguilar, Isaac Nielsen.
Medicine Valley: Helen Willard.
North Platte: Meleah Friedrich, Keisha McCartney, Bailey Roeder, Samuel Dekleva, Jonah San Miguel.
Southwest: Kirlend Nicholson.
Festival Choir
Arnold: Kenna Rogers.
Broken Bow: Erin Zulkoski, Gabrielle Kissell, Gage Waterhouse.
Cozad: Kayla Barnes, Tara Linn, Alex Huertas, Damion Fochtman.
Gothenburg: MaKayla Raymond, Anna Cooper, Dustin Cartmill, Tanner Langely.
Lexington: Natasha Esquivel, Daniel Arevalo-Velasquez.
Maxwell: Sylvara Moore.
Maywood: Julie Ingison.
McCook: Erica Hoyt.
Medicine Valley: Michael Hazen.
North Platte St. Patrick: Isa Caudillo, Elise O’Neil, Andrew Lindemeier.
North Platte: Mia Hilber-Hansmeier, Hallie Sexson, Savanna States, Isabel Lundy, Angelina Whitaker, Makenna Koehn, Caedmon Hoaglund, Raymond Edwards, Elliott Purdy, Nathan Morris.
Perkins County: Matthew Wendell.
Sandhills: Jacob Furrow.
Southwest: Julia Holdcroft, Elaine Roggenkamp, Justin Brush.
Wauneta-Palisade: Haley Walker.
Honor Band
Chase County: Ella O’Neil, Gets Hinojoza.
Gothenburg: Seth Trumbley.
Hershey: Reace Anderson.
Lexington: Ariel Rhea, Cyrus Rhea, Damian Salinas, Tessa Eldridge, Michael Green.
Maywood: Jason McIntosh.
McCook: Amalia Almanza.
Medicine Valley: Alexis Ruppert.
North Platte: Annie von Kampen, Tori Randolph, Meghan Ward, Samantha Bowers, Jack Carlson, Parker Tonkinson, Derek Patterson.
Perkins County: Jacob Woodmancy, Ethan Terry.
Sutherland: Serena Martinez.
Honor Choir
Arnold: Cecilia Wonch.
Broken Bow: Rayelee Smith, Abby Flint, Graycee Oeltjen, Danielle Osmond, Ava Williams, Cameron Grafel, Isak Chancellor, Alex Wenquist, Paul Batchelder.
Cozad: Rebecca Shaffer, Jadyn Hardee, Abby Worrell.
Gothenburg: Forrest Millsap, Seth Daup.
Maxwell: Tate Gurciullo.
Maywood: Jonathan Moore.
McCook: Brynn Golden, Katrine Bogardus, Lexi Hauxwell, Kora Keslin, Olivia Koetter, Reese Dellevoet, Maxwell Weimer, Malcolm Hinze, Addison Randel.
Medicine Valley: Sophia Oladimeji, Lorraine Taylor, Braeden Hottovy.
North Platte: Maggie Lashley, Rachel Young, Thomas Bartling, Christian Short, Dawson McGahan, Mikaiah Wiezorek.
Paxton: Damin Luedke, Eben Rosentrater.
Sandhills: Miriam Ganoung.
Southwest: Brie Shald, Austin Adam.
Sutherland: Molly Kammerer.
Wauneta-Palisasde: Olivia Behrends.
Women’s Choir
Broken Bow: Gillian Sherbeck.
Cozad: Angel Rigsby, Gillian Torres, Lorali Marshall, Mareike Voss, Memphis Remmenga.
Gothenburg: Rori Geesey.
Hitchcock County: Cally Smith, Tatjana Dragoner, Mary E. Baum.
Lexington: Zoey Wecker, Kelly Palacios.
Maxwell: Josie Huffman, Natilee Mintle.
McCook: Terra Marie Sides.
Medicine Valley: Jessica Gage.
North Platte St. Patrick: Hayley Miles, Olivia Huff, Teya Carlini.
North Platte: Emily Stadler, Mellody Jansma, Jasmine Smith, Emma Dowhower, AubreyAnn Deterding, Hallie Engler.
Paxton: Ashleigh Jay, Allyson Jay.
Perkins County: Summer Postlewait, Savannah Schmitt.
Sandhills: Lindsay Cody.
Southwest: Corinne Baker, Kylea Stritt, Lanie Overton, Rachel Moore, Jazmine Walz, Alyse Foster.
Sutherland: Mekenna Fisher, Paige Hoelting.
