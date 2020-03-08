KEARNEY — There’s something for everyone at this year’s UNK New Music Festival.
That’s how organizer Anthony Donofrio is describing the event scheduled for Friday and Saturday in the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Fine Arts Recital Hall.
“Festivalgoers will hear a huge range of styles over the four concerts,” said Donofrio, an associate professor of music composition and theory at UNK.
The festival, which is free and open to the public, features music from more than 25 composers from around the globe, including UNK students Terran Homburg and Samuel Rosenau, 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist James Romig and Iranian Female Composers Association founder Niloufar Nourbakhsh.
“Many of these composers were chosen from our annual call for scores,” Donofrio said. “We received approximately 230 submissions this year, our largest amount in the 19-year history of the festival.”
Among the selected entries are pieces that celebrate the poetry of Walt Whitman (Jonathan McNair’s “Nocturnal Songs”) and the late musician Prince (Alan Shockley’s “If you know what I’m singing about up here”), as well as numerous other compositions.
UNK faculty and students, along with several guests, will perform these works during concerts 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Saturday.
The festival concludes 7:30 p.m. Saturday with a concert by featured performer ~Nois, a Chicago-based saxophone quartet that “defies categorization by working between the boundary of contemporary classical music and experimental improvisation.”
Founded in 2016, ~Nois is one of the premier young ensembles in the United States, receiving awards at the M-Prize Chamber Arts Competition, Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and other prestigious events. The group actively tours across the country, with appearances at festivals such as Big Ears, the Continuum Music Festival, Re:Sound, Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival and Omaha Under the Radar.
“I first learned of ~Nois when they performed at the 2018 Omaha Under the Radar Festival,” Donofrio said. “Their set was talked about for weeks by our students who attended, so I jumped at the chance when ~Nois contacted me about performing at UNK.
“Like our festival in general, listeners can expect an extremely different and innovative set from ~Nois, one I’m very excited to witness.”
~Nois, which consists of members Hunter Bockes, Janos Csontos, Jordan Lulloff and Brandon Quarles, has performed with the Bang on a Can All-Stars, Claire Chase, Eighth Blackbird and indie rock band My Brightest Diamond.
The UNK New Music Festival is supported by UNK’s College of Arts and Sciences and Faculty Senate Artists and Lecturers Committee, along with the University of Nebraska Foundation New Music Fund.
UNK NEW MUSIC FESTIVAL
Fine Arts Recital Hall
All concerts are free and open to the public
7:30 p.m. Friday
UNK faculty/staff performers
David Nabb, saxophone; Beth Mattingly, piano.
UNK student performers (listed by hometown)
Blair: Grace Lueders, soprano.
Grand Island: Aaron Borer, clarinet.
Minden: Sydney Wilson, flute.
Pella, Iowa: Erin Van Hal, flute.
Guest performers
Brass Wood Duo: Abigail Lyon, trombone; Richard Puzzo, marimba; Brendan Jacklin, piano.
Guest composers
Jonas Regnier; Robert Gross; Michael Stephens; Eric Delgado; Daniel DeTegoni; Leah Reid; Niloufar Nourbakhsh; Emily McPherson.
1 p.m. Saturday
UNK faculty/staff performers
Andrew White, baritone; Nathan Buckner, piano; Sharon O’Connell Campbell, mezzo-soprano; Steven Larson, piano.
UNK faculty composer
Steven Larson.
UNK student performers
Blair: Samuel Rosenau, percussion.
North Platte: Jacob Cahill, saxophone.
North Platte: Dakota Empfield, piano.
UNK student composers
Blair: Samuel Rosenau.
Marion, Kansas: Terran Homburg.
Guest composers
Seth Shafer; James Sproul; Jonathan McNair; Ingrid Stözel; Robert McClure.
4 p.m. Saturday
UNK faculty/staff
performers
Anthony Donofrio, percussion; Duane Bierman, percussion; Melissa King, flute; Steven Larson, piano.
UNK student performers
Blair: Grace Lueders, soprano.
Blair: Samuel Rosenau, percussion.
Grand Island: Aaron Borer, clarinet.
Marion, Kansas: Terran Homburg, soprano.
Minden: Sydney Wilson, flute.
North Platte: Dakota Empfield, piano.
North Platte: Greg Stoner, trumpet.
Pella, Iowa: Erin Van Hal, flute.
Guest performers
Hunter Prueger, saxophone; Scott Shinbara, percussion.
Mnemosyne Quartet: Michael Miller, Eli Hougland, Ted King-Smith, Russell Thorpe.
Guest composers
Alan Shockley; Hunter Prueger; Serin Oh; Jon Fielder; James Romig; Stephen Downing; Cecilia Livingston; Ted King-Smith; Joshua Hey; Gu Wei.
7:30 p.m. March 14
Special guest performance by ~Nois.
