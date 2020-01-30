KEARNEY — Educators from across the region are invited to an upcoming conference focusing on ways to use technology to support student learning and engagement.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s annual Tech Edge Spring Conference — “Innovation, Technology and Computer Science in Education” — is 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the College of Education building on campus.
A dozen speakers will cover various technology and instruction-related topics, including data analytics, health science education, designing content for online learning, using simulations and gaming in the classroom and integrating computational thinking into school curriculum.
This year’s keynote speaker is Michelle Friend, an assistant professor in the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Department of Teacher Education. Her presentation — “Step away from the ‘Star Trek’ poster and other advice from education research” — will walk through “a day in the classroom” while showing educators how high-quality research can be used to support student learning and engagement.
The conference, which includes breakfast and lunch, is an excellent professional development opportunity for educators at all levels who are interested in utilizing educational technology.
The event is free to attend, but participants must register at unk.edu/techedge/registration. Registration deadline is Feb. 3.
For detailed descriptions of all presentations, visit unk.edu/techedge.
Conference sponsors are UNK’s College of Education, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Technology Education in Digital and Global Environments, Google and code.org.
