KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens its season Sept. 12 with performances at UNK’s football home opener at Foster Field.
In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, the 83-member band performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade and Bearcat Marching Festival Sept 21. The parade begins at 10 a.m.
Other scheduled performances include the Oct. 5 Homecoming Parade and Oct. 26 at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest, hosted at Kearney High School.
Show themes for the 2019 season include music from Disney and superhero movies.
The band is under the direction of Brian Alber. The drumline instructor and Director of Bands is Duane Bierman, and the color guard coordinator is Adrienne Rall.
Drum Majors are Miranda Niemeier of Omaha and Sydney Wilson of Minden.
This year’s band includes Alleigh Beckman, Cassie Brown, Zach Carter, Kelsey Folchert, Steven Koehn, Zac Ochsner, Phebe Pavelka, AJ Reinhard, Greg Stoner and Devin Wolcott, all of North Platte; Sam Hundstad of Broken Bow; Jonathan Madison, Evan Neben, Chris Rogers and Jennifer Sanchez, all of Lexington; DeVere Larington of Ogallala; and Hannah Sullivan of Wallace.
Pride of the Plains Schedule
» 7 p.m. Sept. 12 — Loper Football vs. Central Oklahoma (Foster Field).
» 10 a.m. Sept. 21 — Band Day Parade.
» 1 p.m. Sept. 21 — Exhibition, Bearcat Marching Festival (Kearney High School).
» 7 p.m. Sept. 28 — Loper Football vs Pittsburg State, Alumni Band Day (Foster Field).
» 10 a.m Oct. 5 — UNK Homecoming Parade (Downtown Kearney).
» 2 p.m. Oct. 5 — Loper Football vs. Northeastern State, (Foster Field).
» 2 p.m. Oct. 19 — Loper Football vs. Northwest Missouri State (Foster Field).
» TBD Oct. 26 — Exhibition, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association contest (Kearney High School).
» Noon Nov. 2 — Loper Football vs. Central Missouri (Foster Field).
» Noon Nov. 16 — Loper Football vs. Washburn (Foster Field).