The Munroe-Meyer Institute Psychology Department at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is offering free behavioral telehealth consultative clinics next week.
MMI serves individuals with disabilities and complex health care needs.
Families with children 18 years of age and younger can access two free consultative appointments via the teleconferencing platform Zoom or by phone. Providing the services via telehealth also means they will be available to people across the entire state.
Psychology faculty Jennifer Burt, Ph.D., and Alison Grennan, Ph.D., are spearheading the effort. Members of the department נincluding faculty, post-doctoral fellows and interns נare volunteering their time for the clinic.
“With COVID-19, we know that there are a lot of unmet needs for behavioral health in our community and our state,” Dr. Burt said. “Families are under significantly more stress right now, Dr. Burt said, often due to loss of jobs, working remotely, attending school remotely and with parents serving in the dual role of parent and educator, as well as many other stressors.”
The initiative is limited to two free consultative services to help the largest number of families access these services.
“This clinic will allow people to access short-term, quality support by licensed providers to assist with a specific challenge that they’re experiencing right now,” Dr. Burt said. “It’s not designed to be ongoing, long-term therapy נit’s designed to meet families where they’re at with a challenge and provide them some guidance during this difficult time.”
MMI’s patient resource coordinators also are donating time to the families served in this clinic with help accessing other resources and support they may need to be safe and healthy.
“Our entire MMI and UNMC community have been extremely helpful and supportive,” Dr. Burt said. “We had this idea a month ago, and the fact that’s we’re ready to roll נwith the number of people who had to support this effort and support it quickly נleaves me feeling grateful and amazed.”
