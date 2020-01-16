The University of Nebraska Medical Center set another record for research funding from external sources, exceeding $138 million for fiscal year 2019, according to a press release.
It’s a 2% increase from the previous year’s record total of $135 million, which was itself a 15.8% jump from the previous year.
Research translates discoveries into new therapies to save and improve the lives of Nebraska citizens and beyond.
“This steady upward trend, in a time of fiscal uncertainty for research, shows how we continue to recruit outstanding scientific talent to UNMC,” said Jennifer Larsen, M.D., vice chancellor for research. “Our faculty continue to grow in their research funding success.”
The FY 2019 research dollars included a 13.3% funding increase awarded to the College of Medicine, and the College of Nursing had a 30.5% increase from the previous fiscal year.
A few highlights include:
» Jennie Hill, Ph.D., associate professor of epidemiology, College of Public Health, $748,116 (part of a five-year, $2.49 million grant split with the University of Nebraska at Kearney) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for “Translating Efficacious Pediatric Weight Management Interventions into Rural and Micropolitan Communities.”
» Amy Hoffman, Ph.D., professor of nursing, $583,281 (five-year, $2.8 million) National Institutes of Health grant for “Managing Fatigue Using Virtual Reality for Post-Operative Lung Cancer Patients.”
» Tony Wilson, Ph.D., professor of neurological sciences, had three new grants totaling nearly $4.3 million (total funding of $13.5 million) focused on how different methods of neuroimaging help us understand and characterize brain functions.
