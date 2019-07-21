A leadership team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, headed by Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold will visit McCook, Gothenburg and Holdrege on July 30-31.
The group will meet with health, higher education, government and community leaders and will provide updates on new initiatives at UNMC and UNO and how they benefit rural communities.
The visits provide an opportunity for leaders to better understand the challenges communities face and determine how the university can better serve them.
“These visits are not only our opportunity to share what we are doing at UNMC and UNO and learn what the community needs are, but an opportunity to build relationships with community leaders, health care professionals and citizens who know best the unique challenges and strengths of their hometowns,” Gold said.
Leaders joining Gold on the trip include: Bob Bartee, vice chancellor for external affairs at UNMC; Dan Shipp, UNMC and UNO vice chancellor for student success; Dr. Sacha Kopp, UNO senior vice chancellor for academic affairs; and Nikki Carritt, deputy director and program manager of Area Health Education Centers.
On July 30, the group will attend the McCook Rotary Club meeting at McCook Community College Student Union where Gold will speak, then in the afternoon meet with education, community and health leaders in McCook and Gothenburg.
In the evening in Gothenburg, the public is invited to attend a talk by the leaders from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at the YMCA at Gothenburg Health, 910 20th St. Hosted by Flatwater Bank, Gothenburg Health and the YMCA, the event will be an opportunity to hear about some of the new initiatives in education and research at UNMC and UNO, as well as a chance to ask questions and share ideas of how UNMC and UNO can better serve the Gothenburg community and surrounding area.
On July 31, leaders will travel to Holdrege to meet with government leaders and alumni.
Topics of discussion will include:
» Initiatives to address workforce shortages.
» Ongoing support in communities that experienced major flooding.
» A recent HIV breakthrough involving UNMC.
» Rural Health 2030 update.
» The Dr. Edwin G. and Dorothy Balbach Davis Global Center, a nearly completed building that will provide iEXCEL, a new model in health sciences education and serve as home of the National Center for Health Security and Biopreparedness.