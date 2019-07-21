OMAHA — A new survey will help community leaders and policymakers better understand the health and overall well-being of Nebraska’s LGBTQ+ population.
Faculty in the University of Nebraska at Omaha Midlands Sexual Health Research Collaborative developed the anonymous, online survey, which is now open for responses in both English and Spanish at news.unomaha.edu/lgbtqsurvey.
The survey takes roughly 30 minutes to complete, asking questions on physical, mental and social health, along with basic demographic information.
“We are trying to understand from a more public health perspective, what does the health profile of this community look like? What are the strengths of this community and also what are some of the gap areas, the needs areas, so we can help policy leaders, public health leaders understand what are the intervention points that are needed for LGBTQ+ individuals,” said Jay Irwin, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology.
The survey follows a similar study from 2010 that examined the LGBTQ+ populations in both Nebraska and Iowa, the first comprehensive survey of its kind in the area.
“This is a completely anonymous survey. So we ask for things like ZIP code, but that is really just to help us understand do we have differences in health profiles in Omaha, Lincoln, kind of urban areas in comparison to rural parts of the state,” Irwin said. “So I think for LGBTQ+ folks, some folks could be concerned that their information would be shared, and that would never happen. We do not know your name and we will not collect any of that kind of information. We really want to know what does the health look like of all folks, not just folks who are really out, so we are very serious about protecting people’s confidentiality and their privacy in this survey as well.”