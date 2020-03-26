LINCOLN — U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging visitors to service centers to take proactive protective measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
USDA Service Centers in Nebraska will continue to be open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing, the agency said in a press release. While staff will continue to be in service center offices, they will be working with producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible, the release said.
“All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other service center agency are required to call their Service Center to schedule a phone appointment,” the release said.
Producers can find service center phone numbers at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
USDA service center agencies continue to look at the flexibilities to deliver programs on behalf of producers, just as they have in past situations, such as natural disasters.
“Farmers and ranchers are resilient and agencies will continue to deliver the farm safety net programs and resource conservation programs that keep American agriculture in business today and long into the future,” the release said.
Online services are available to customers with an eAuth account, which provides access to the farmers.gov portal where producers can view USDA farm loan information and payments and view and track certain USDA program applications and payments. Online NRCS services are available to customers through the Conservation Client Gateway. Customers can track payments, report completed practices, request conservation assistance, and electronically sign documents. Customers who do not already have an eAuth account can enroll at farmers.gov/sign-in.
For the most current updates on available services and Service Center status visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.
