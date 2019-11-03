McCOOK — Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department will be offering Vaccines for Children at public clinics in November. Anyone 2 months and older can get their vaccinations, and walk-ins are welcome.
Locations include:
» Hayes Center: 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Hayes Center Elementary cafeteria, 318 Daniels Ave.
» Trenton: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Hitchcock County High School library, 312 W. Third St.
» Ogallala: 12:30-1:30 p.m. MT Nov. 21, Prairie View Elementary School, 801 East O St., superintendent’s office.
» McCook: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, 404 W. Tenth St.
Other locations: check with your local health care provider.
Call to schedule an appointment as these clinics are usually busy. Walk-in’s are welcome, but priority will be given to those with a scheduled appointment.
Children with no insurance, or those who are under-insured, on Medicaid, are Native American or Native Alaskan qualify for the state-funded vaccine. Adults who are uninsured or under-insured may also qualify for state funded vaccine. Vaccines for Children is funded in whole with federal and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services funds. Call the office for qualifications at 308-345-4223. Both state-funded and private vaccines are available at these clinics. Insurance billing and cash or credit card payment options are available to those who do not qualify for the free vaccine.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. SWNPHD can be found at Facebook and Twitter or at swhealth.ne.gov, or contacted by calling 308-345-4223.
