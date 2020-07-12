Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department is offering Vaccines for Children at public clinics in July. Anyone two months and older can receive vaccinations, according to a press release.
SWNPHD said in the release that it expects clinics to be busy, so people are encouraged to make an appointment. However, walk-ins are welcome.
To make an appointment, call 308-345-4223.
Locations include:
» Curtis: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Medicine Valley High School, 303 Crook Ave.
» Ogallala: 9 a.m. to noon MT Thursday, Prairie View Elementary School, 801 East O St., in the gym, park in the north parking lot and use door No. 4.
» Culbertson: 1 to 3 p.m. July 21, Hitchcock County Elementary School, 712 Arizona St..
» Hayes Center: no clinic in July; next clinic, 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4th, Hayes Center Elementary, 318 Daniels Ave.
» McCook: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, based upon the availability of the nurse, at 404 W. Tenth St. (one block north of Arby’s).
» Other locations: check with your local healthcare provider.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following precautions will be in place: social distancing of 6 feet between households; masks are recommended but not required; only one parent per child receiving vaccinations will be allowed at the clinics.
Children with no insurance, under-insured, Medicaid, Native American or Native Alaskan qualify for the state-funded vaccine. Adults who are uninsured or under-insured may also qualify for state funded vaccine. Vaccines for Children is funded in whole with federal and DHHS funds. Call the office for qualifications at 308-345-4223. Both state-funded and private vaccines are available at these clinics. Insurance billing and cash or credit card payment options are available to those who do not qualify for the state-funded vaccine.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins, and Red Willow counties. You can follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit swhealth.ne.gov, call 308-345-4223 or stop by the office at 404 W. 10th St. in McCook.
