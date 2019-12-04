North Platte’s Valerie Hiser will present “A Cup of Christmas Tea” at the December After-Five and Tuesday Morning Brunch Christian Women meetings in December.
North Platte After-Five is at 7 p.m. Monday at Parkview Community Church, 1802 N. Jeffers St. Cost is $7 and includes a meal. The special feature will be Darrell Drullinger speaking about his many Christmas Nativity sets, and he will be displaying some of them. Reservations must be made by Saturday to Donna Beardsley at 308-532-5252 or Arlene Cross at 308-534-9630. Cancellations must be sent to Donna by 9 a.m. Monday.
Tuesday Morning Brunch is at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church, 420 N. Vine St. Use back door. Cost is $5. The special feature is Brenda Robinson on “Spinning” preparation. Music will be provided by Dave and Linda Logsdon. Reservations must be made by Sunday to Darlene Small at 308-532-2971 or Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268. Cancellations must be phoned in by 9 a.m. Monday.
These meetings are nondenominational and all women are welcome.
