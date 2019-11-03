FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Viaero Wireless Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries were recently selected by AT&T to support the deployment of FirstNet — the nationwide, wireless communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders and public safety community — across rural Colorado and Nebraska, and select portions of South Dakota and Wyoming.
Based on the collaboration with AT&T, Viaero Wireless will help build out additional LTE coverage across rural communities in these four states, adding Band 14 spectrum and AT&T commercial LTE spectrum bands to hundreds of its cellular sites, according to a press release. Band 14 spectrum is high-quality spectrum that provides public safety with a dedicated lane of connectivity when needed. Construction, deployment, maintenance and backhaul services to these sites will be handled by Viaero and its affiliates.
“We are looking forward to this fast-paced deployment to support FirstNet and one of the key objectives of the public safety network: delivering reliable connectivity to rural and remote first responders,” said Frank DiRico, president of Viaero Wireless Technologies Inc.,
FirstNet is for all public safety personnel — career and volunteer, urban, rural or tribal. It is being built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the FirstNet Authority. Mandated by Congress, FirstNet is designed to strengthen and modernize public safety communications, helping first responders connect to the critical information they need — every day and in every emergency.
