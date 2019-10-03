We either find the joy amidst our struggles or we find struggles amidst our joy.
None of us are immune to either and our attitude will determine how we view life and often how we respond to it. I do my best to cultivate a more positive outlook on things and I’d like to share something within our community that blessed me recently.
Often I wonder what kind of impact my writing has and although approval is not my motivation for doing what I do, it does feel good to hear appreciation voiced from time to time. I am humbled that you selected me as the Telegraph Reader’s Choice No. 1 Columnist.
One of the joys of my life is that I am honored with the privilege of writing stories about North Platte and its people. The other day I wrote a story about the 90th birthday of the Fox Theater and it was a fun experience for me. The story brought to the forefront the necessity for our community to remember its past as a means of building a future for our children and grandchildren.
The arts is one of the anchors of any community and, as many of you know, I have a great love for all aspects of art.
In writing the story on the Fox, my heart was touched by the hard work volunteers have done to ensure that one of our town’s treasures remains viable. It is so important that we do all we can, within reason, of course, to keep that connection with our roots.
A few days after the story on the Fox published, I received a note from Rajean Shepherd, who keeps the day-to-day operation of the North Platte Community Playhouse on track.
Rajean said she had received a phone call that day from a woman who now lives in a nursing home in a nearby community. The woman said she remembered going to movies as a youngster at the Fox Theater and what a fondness she had for that opportunity.
She said she could no longer go out and truly missed the wonderful times she experienced there. Because the article reminded her of those times in her life, she donated $10,000 because she wanted to contribute to helping preserve the building. She noticed the cost of the marquee at the top of the article for $10,000 and wanted her money to help with that preservation.
The email from Rajean brought a tear to my eye because I felt like what I do for a living really can make a difference. I am not ashamed to say I can get emotional at times.
A few days later, I received another email, this time from Stuart Shepherd, the Playhouse board chairman. He said they had received a message from another woman who was also going to donate $10,000 toward the preservation project.
The interesting thing is that this blessing came to me in the midst of some personal trials. God knew I needed some encouragement and through this story, I was able to find joy in the midst of struggle.
Life is hard, but God is good.
