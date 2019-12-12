It appears the only thing many people see are the negative events concerning our youth.
Sometimes I think we adults foster that kind of thinking when we make statements like “all you hear about in the news are the bad things.” Honestly, that is an insult to my profession, at least on a local basis. Nationally, you might have an argument there.
Years ago, one of my editors made a list of stories we published over a period of time to compare the positive stories with negative press concerning not only youth, but the overall trend. The percentage was overwhelmingly in favor of positive stories — somewhere around 70-75 percent.
Lately, I have had numerous opportunities to interact with our youth and I have good news to report. We have some pretty darn good kids out there.
One point I use to measure character is how someone converses with me. As I made my way to my car at North Platte High School one day last month, a student I’ve known for a few years intersected with me in the parking lot.
A big smile came across his face and he shook my hand and asked how I was doing. We talked for just a few minutes and the entire time, the young man maintained eye contact with me and offered me respect as an adult.
We talked about sports and his upcoming participation on the basketball team, following that brief few seconds, I came away feeling good about him and he gave me a warm, fuzzy feeling about myself as well.
Another story took me out to an area of town, and one student was assigned to shadow me for his journalism class. This student, as well, was very respectful and listened intently as I interviewed his teachers and fellow students.
When I was finished with my work, he volunteered to help me find my way out of the building. Since we had wandered the halls for a while, I didn’t know where I was. As we walked to the front doors, we engaged in conversation about various things and he was confident in his answers to my questions.
We ended up talking about ice fishing and I showed him pictures of some of my catches. We stood at the front entrance for several minutes talking about his fishing experiences and then he politely shook my hand and went off to class.
Certainly our youth face difficulties in life and everyone makes bad choices from time to time. But there is so much to be thankful for in our communities.
All I want is for our children and grandchildren to have the opportunity to excel at whatever they choose for their life. There are no participation trophies in life after childhood, so hopefully our students grasp the realities of life and learn how to overcome the adversities we sometimes have to face.
Overcoming bad decisions may sometimes come with a big price tag, but nothing is impossible.
The energy of youth should not be snuffed out by condescending adults, but instead they should be encouraged to learn how to grow into respectable adults of great character, no matter the circumstances.
Life isn’t fair and recognizing that would be a huge step in climbing those sometimes steep slopes.
