Sometimes I laugh so hard my coffee spurts out through my nose.
I hope Facebook never goes away because it is the best entertainment one can have to begin the day. Sometimes, however, I find it hard to take when I see the misuse of words and proper grammar being pulled through the wringer — and yes, wringer is correct, ringer is not.
Full disclosure, autocorrect has created issues for me in the past, too. I’m pretty certain, however, I have never used the wrong word in a sentence — ever.
The time has come for me to give you the test that will tell me what you truly know about the English language. The following paragraphs contain words that are either misspelled or misused and I want you to send me a note telling me what they are and make the corrections.
Here you go.
“I expeshully hate it when I seen something that catches my eye at the expresso bar where I except things to be organic.
Whenever I seen a show about the Artic, I’m worried about a nucular war with Russia.
Irregardless of the reason, I want to aks the question why the bob wire is needed to stop the calvary from advancing.
What bothers me alot is when I see that someone drownded trying to excape the flood.
For all intensive purposes, we need to orientate ourselves to observe stuff around us. I think it’s prolly a good thing to insure it don’t reoccur.
Supposably we can sometimes take for granite the outcome of the triathalon.
The verbage that person used made me prespire prefusely.
It becomes important for us to check out the books at the liberry when we are doing research.
The other day the police wanted me to give them an affidavid to confirm my actions.
I wonder how cold it is in Antartica?
That football player I watched on Saturday was a very good athelete and his abilities were atheletic. His heighth was impressive.
Have you thought about which cannidate will win? Sometimes it’s hard to interpretate what they say.
The girls went shopping for close, jewlery, excetera. They are libel to spend a lot of money, but I guess that’s there perogative.
I loved the miniture Christmas display at the park.
My pharmacy called the other day and said my perscription was ready.”
