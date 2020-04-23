Temperatures are rising and the sun shines most of the time, so why stay inside?
I know, I know — we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and I’m not suggesting we disregard the governor’s directed health measures. People much smarter than I are helping him to make those decisions and at this point I won’t protest them.
My favorite sport is golf — of course. Given the fact that it is one of the recommended activities at this time, I have done everything I could to comply: No high fives or standing too close to my playing partners and carrying disinfectant is mandatory.
This month hasn’t been much for having anything to high five about anyway. The season started out great as I scored a couple of rounds in the high 70s and was hitting the ball further than ever. Then something happened and I’m sure I need new clubs or something.
It certainly wasn’t the 25 swing thoughts busting through my one brain cell each time I addressed the ball.
My friend Reed Kuroki keeps reminding me that at least we’re getting our exercise. That’s from someone who is beating me by 10 to 15 strokes a round over this month. Pffffft.
We did hear the turkeys gobbling in the trees the other night when we got to No. 13 tee box, so I garnered some joy from that. Probably should have been hunting instead of playing golf with the score I had at the time.
I decided last fall to invite my daughter to ride in a bicycle race in June and I’m hoping that is still going to take place. It’s your choice of 25, 75 or 150 miles and I confidently chose the 25 mile version. Tamara will likely do the 150 because she’s experienced.
One thing I learned is that it’s much, much easier to ride a stationary bike in my house than a real bike outside. I went for my first outdoor excursion the other day and I was so sure I had covered at least 10 miles.
Alas, when I got home huffing and puffing and looked at my GPS, it showed I had traveled 1.4 miles. What? I promptly downloaded a new GPS app that I hope is a little more accurate.
Then I went out a couple of days later and I improved to 2.7 miles, so maybe the app I have is fine.
Pedaling against the wind is much, much harder than going with the wind and downhill is, well, you get the picture.
The other outdoor activity I’m enjoying is fishing. I took my kayak out the other day and when I returned, no fish, I had paddled the equivalent of 10,000 steps. Pretty good exercise even if the fish were not cooperative.
The circumstances of life right now aren’t great, but life is still good. We just need to find those things that keep us looking up, and hopefully it’s not because I’m sinking to the bottom of the lake after I’ve fallen out of my kayak.
Hope you have a good day, even though each day now seems like a year.
Laugh a little, love a lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.