Several years ago when I was the editor at The Telegraph, Pastor Dave Holland of Lighthouse Foursquare Church near Westfield Shopping Center approached me about writing a column for the church page.
I asked him to send me some samples of his writing, and when I received them, I thought they would be of benefit to our readers.
As it is with most writers, I had to ask him to cut down on the length of his columns at first, but he was very cooperative and found his groove.
His writing was appropriate for a broad spectrum of Christian denominations, and I appreciated the things he spoke about.
Much of what he wrote was directed at believers, but his style made it easy for anyone to understand.
A few months ago, I received a copy of a book he recently completed. To my surprise, he included me in the acknowledgments at the front. I don’t think I deserved any credit, but it made me feel good to know he appreciated the opportunity I gave him to write for The Telegraph.
His book is a 40-day devotional titled “Every Day Jesus.” The chapters work their way verse by verse through the Gospel of Luke and introduces “Jesus without bias or theological bent,” according to the back cover description.
I agree with that assessment. The daily readings and thoughts vary from “Luke is Just Like Us” to “The Day Heaven Went Silent,” as he talks about the price paid for us to be able to have a relationship with Almighty God.
The down-to-earth language makes it easy to understand what Dave is talking about: “Yes, God knew the end of the story. He knew His Son would return in victory. But that does not change the loss He must have felt.”
Another aspect I sense from the writings is Dave’s obvious love for the Savior. Each devotional chapter ends with a prayer that is Spirit-filled and encouraging.
He writes: “Heavenly Father, thank you for the price you paid for my salvation. It is hard for me to fathom how You felt when Your Son left Heaven and the pain you endured watching Your Son suffer on the cross.”
Dave grew up in California and at the age of 16, while living in downtown Los Angeles, he came to believe in Jesus.
He and his wife, Jonie, have ministered to folks in North Platte before taking on a position in Colorado for a time. He was a pastor for over 38 years.
They are now retired and live in Florida, where Dave is working on his next book, “Extraordinary Jesus.” It is the third installment in the Daily Jesus Series. A brief prequel called “Christmas Jesus” was the first.
The first two books may be ordered at daveholland.org.
The third installment is scheduled for release in September.
I hope you give his book a try. The daily offerings will help you start your day on the right track. It has been a blessing to me.
