Gardening brings me great joy and I love waiting for the seeds I’ve planted to sprout.
Because of everything going on in our world right now, I planted more of a variety to make sure we had some healthy homegrown food that would reduce the time we need to spend at the store.
We are not avoiding shopping, just reducing our need to buy things we can grow ourselves.
I started a little early and I’m glad I did because the plants are flourishing with this warmer weather and bright sunshine.
There is so much to be learned from gardening and the ideas I garner from my experiences help me learn more about life.
Patience is one virtue that comes from gardening. I planted the seeds and every day I walked out to see if there were any sprouts. Anxiously I looked for some sign of life and there were days when I wondered if I had planted too soon or if the seeds were any good at all.
When a week had passed, I just knew something should show, but it was a little longer before I began to see some tiny sprouts. Like a father, I got excited realizing there just needed to be patience on my part and trust. Trust that I had prepared and planted in the correct way, and that God would provide the increase.
Then came decision time and as I was working the garden the other day, I had a hard time distinguishing between the good plants and the weeds. When they first pop their little heads through the ground, they look a lot alike. Certainly I know where I planted the seeds in nice neat rows, but the weeds come up there as well.
Because of my concern the weeds would take nutrients away from my precious plants, I looked closely and often for the little intruders. There are also sneaky little weeds in my life that want to take away the good things God tries to fashion in my heart.
The good news is that God is patient with us and allows us time to figure out what we will choose to have control over our hearts and minds.
Each day is no different than the
previous as we battle that old sin. But persistence in several things helps overcome those temptations.
Like watering and adding nutrients to the soil helps the plants to resist disease and the advancing weed population, our lives need the proper feeding as well.
Each morning I have made it a habit to seek God’s face before I start each day. I know that turning away from the things that seek to destroy us is not the only thing that needs to be done.
We absolutely need to fill that void with the precious words of God so not only do our habits change, but our heart and mind is filled with stuff that will mature us.
When we do that, the fruit we produce is pleasing to God and uplifting to our fellow man.
Life is hard sometimes and it is easy to slip into the things that are not good for us or our families.
Don’t let the weeds in the garden of your heart take charge. Pull them out one by one and you will certainly reap what you sow. I pray that crop is the result of love in your life — love for God, love for your fellow man.
Eat healthy my friends, spiritually and physically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.