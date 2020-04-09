Regardless of where you stand on the handling of the pandemic in our town, across the state and nation, we can still be grateful for the good things going on in our community. It is a difficult situation and there are no easy answers to all of this.
I would not pretend to know the best way to handle this were I in a position of authority. I’m not the expert and honestly, since the current generations have not had to deal with an issue like this in our lifetime, I think this is new territory that no one can make judgments on with certainty.
You don’t need my advice on how you should act or think. Each of you is capable of deciding for yourself what you should or should not do.
Personally, I am taking all the precautions recommended for the sake of the greater good, whatever that is determined to be at this time. Not likely we will know what that is until this passes and hindsight will likely make us all experts.
Unfortunately, this may not pass for a very long time, but thank God, I am certain living our lives in isolation will not continue forever.
I am an extrovert and I won’t deny that getting together with folks face-to-face is something I miss greatly. There is nothing like doing an interview or carrying on a conversation with eye contact and the opportunity to read facial expressions and body language.
Part of my job is to interpret someone’s statements and with that important element missing, inflections in the voice over a phone sometimes are not enough to give me the insight I need to properly portray what someone is expressing. Another thing that is difficult at times is doing my work from home. Home is supposed to be my place and I’m not real excited about sharing that space as a work environment. Alas, there really isn’t much choice if I want to keep my job and follow the prescribed guidelines.
Please don’t misunderstand, I am not complaining about any of this. I think we need to do what we need to do and there is so much for which we can be grateful.
I still have a job. My wife loves me — for now. My children stay connected to us both by phone from those who live elsewhere and my son and his wife and children here in town interact with us daily.
Piano lessons for the granddaughter, grandson playing with the mandolin — he calls it a guitar — and working out in the yard on our garden and landscaping is refreshing.
I call my parents every other day or so to check up on them. My sister Beth is taking very good care of them and herself, also doing her job from home.
Round and round it goes, where it stops nobody knows.
There is one thing I know for sure. God is still God no matter the circumstances of this life.
