His birthday is an event that happens just once every four years.
Felix Vigil, my dad, will celebrate the 23rd anniversary of his birthday on Saturday, Feb. 29. Being born on that date during Leap Year makes for a unique situation for people like my dad.
In reality, he will be 92 years old and we are grateful to celebrate that no matter when his actual birth date might be. My children wanted to make sure we got together to brighten up his day, so the whole tribe is heading that direction this weekend. Dad doesn’t know we are all coming. Don’t worry, he won’t read this until after his special day.
My children, Tamara, Jordan and Ben love their grandparents on both sides of our family. Gail’s parents have both passed, so my parents are the last connection to that generation of our Vigil-Sanderson families.
Now there are four great-grandchildren who are part of the family and two of them bear the name of my dad — Felix James Waln, Tamara’s son and Tobias Felix Green Vigil, Jordan and Crystal’s son.
The other day my sister posted a memory photo of my sons wrestling with grandpa when Gail and I lived in Pueblo during the late 1980s. They were laughing and it was one of the things dad and the boys loved to do.
It didn’t work out for us to live in the same town for very long, but long enough that my kids developed a real love for Mom and Dad. They have a bond with them that is special and I am so grateful for those days.
My parents would go with us to Tamara’s school events and loved to hang out at the park in Pueblo riding the kiddie rides, much like those here at Cody Park. There is a miniature train that circles City Park in Pueblo and the zoo is outstanding for a small venue.
Of course, babysitting was not just babysitting to my parents. They loved having the kids over and quality time was quality to the ultimate degree.
Having grandparents and great-grandparents in our lives was something we were privileged enough to experience as well. I loved spending time at my grandparents’ homes and there are so many special memories from those days for me. My children have had a similar experience and it is a joy to know they cherish not only the memories, but want to continue to love on them while they are still with us.
Life has its twists and turns and time spent together seems to come further and further apart. The distance, however, doesn’t mean the love has waned in any way. I think it, in fact, grows more precious.
My parents understand the busyness of life and that their children and grandchildren have to make their own way, which sometimes makes it difficult to spend a lot of time together.
This weekend will be that much more special as we gather to celebrate dad’s birthday.
I plan to eat as much food as possible if my sister Beth does the cooking. My mom still cooks amazing food as well, but hopefully we don’t wear her out in the kitchen.
