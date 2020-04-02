Weather Alert

...WINTRY CONDITIONS LIKELY ACROSS WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&