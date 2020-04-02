We are all different, therefore how we manage our thoughts and feelings is not going to be the same.
In this current crisis, and by now you must understand it is certainly the real deal, for some of us there hasn’t been enough time to figure out how we should respond. For others, the response was immediate based on factors I’m not knowledgeable enough to understand.
Listening to conversations on social media or in person, all while keeping the 6-foot space recommendation, there are as many opinions and thoughts as one can imagine. Whether those opinions are right or wrong is not for me to decide because they are opinions and each one of us is entitled to have our own.
Certainly we have suffered loss and that may not yet be over with. Businesses are and will be struggling to catch up once the measures in place are relaxed. I think, however, we will never be the same because of this.
Anyway, I hope that is the case and my prayer is that we will become a better version of what God has designed us to be. We need to learn something from this situation.
A few years ago, as I was walking to my car to go to work I noticed something in the grass next to our driveway. I reached down to pick it up and it was a small pendant that was light blue and it had some words on it.
I got into my car and took a close look at this pretty little piece and the words were from one of my favorite Scripture verses. Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Interestingly, I had been going through some difficult times and when I found this, it was at the moment I most needed to hear those words.
My faith had been shaken by circumstances that were out of my control and I was battling doubt over it all.
Why me Lord, I asked often and not always in a good way. The pain was real and there was no easy way out because I was not in charge of the situation. All I could do was watch — and pray, but my prayers did not seem to be effective.
I went through several emotions during that time including anger, fear, sorrow and a large dose of self pity.
But when I found that little object that was probably from a dime-store necklace, it was priceless for me. I realized that God is not finished with me yet and the fact I committed to Him for a lifetime meant there was still time.
Time first of all to work on my heart and my relationship with Him. Secondly, time for Him to work in those circumstances for my good and the good of those I love.
I still have that little piece sitting underneath my computer screen at work. I pick it up now and then and rub it gently as I thank God for speaking to me in such a “still, small voice.” I heard Him loud and clear and although there are still times of doubt, I more and more feel His loving arms around me giving me comfort and from time to time, taking me out behind the wood shed for some tough love discipline.
We will get through this current crisis and as I often pray for myself and others when I preach at a church, “God, may I be different than who I was when I came in because I’ve met with You.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.