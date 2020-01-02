My life has been forever changed this past year and I’m grateful.
In November 2018, Pastor John Stone encouraged us to think about reading through the Bible in a year. My mind heard the words and for a brief moment I said to myself I would do that.
Jan. 1, 2019, came and went and I forgot about that semi-commitment — non-commitment — to participate. On Jan. 10, I was thinking about how much I was struggling with my spiritual walk and God brought to mind that semi/non-commitment to read through His Word. At that moment, sipping my morning coffee I decided I needed to follow through. Certainly I was 10 days late, but I didn’t figure God cared much about that part of it.
My tablet has the YouVersion Bible App and I found a reading plan and started that day. It is now almost a year later and I have kept up with my reading each day. I did miss a day or two along the way, but immediately caught up the next day or so. I am on track to finish on Jan. 10.
Reading through the Bible in and of itself means nothing. God is certainly not impressed I’m sure. I am not some spiritual hero for completing the commitment, but I want you to know I am a changed person for having done it.
My faith had become routine and ordinary, taken for granted and I knew it. I’ve known it for a long time, but I guess I figured I was doing good enough to keep my membership in the heavenly realms.
My heart was not fooled and God was not fooled.
What has happened is a renewed love and passion for God and my relationship with Him. I haven’t made it all the way to perfect yet. Can’t really get there on my own, but I thank Jesus that He did that for me. I can trust that He finished the work to provide redemption for me and my sinful nature.
Throughout my personal struggles over the past few years, I have not doubted I am a child of God. What I did doubt and what was discouraging to me is more than I can share in a short column.
Briefly, I felt like I was no longer useful to God in this life. I didn’t get the invitations I thought I should be to use my gifts for His glory. That might have been part of the problem — I wasn’t giving Him the glory.
As I worked my way through the Bible each day, often times I looked over at my wife Gail in amazement and said to her, “I don’t remember this being in Scripture.”
But there it was, in plain sight and what I discovered is there is much more than I can imagine in the Word on those pages. Not only are they words printed on paper, but as I read them I could feel them being etched into my heart.
I remember thinking, really God, you want me to do what? Or, why didn’t you tell me that before.
There is a reason and although I haven’t completely grasped it, I’m sure God wants me, God loves me, God hears me, God talks to me, God carries me, God preserves me and I am so blessed that God allows me to participate in His Kingdom right here on earth.
There is no love greater than His love for me and I don’t have to prove anything. Honestly, there are times of doubt, but that doubt is not that I doubt God’s existence or His presence in my life, but I doubt things I don’t understand.
The truth is that I must accept there are some things that happen that are only understood by Him and I’m not ready to handle the things He doesn’t feel I’m able to know.
I have learned that God is still God even when He doesn’t answer my prayers, even when I think He has put me on the shelf, even when the people that are most important to me don’t know Him and how much He loves them. God is God whether I believe or not. He’s not just someone I’ve made up in my own mind. He is who He says He is and I’m learning each day how to trust Him more and more.
This year begins a new chapter, so to speak, in my life. I am stepping it up a bit and not only will I read through the Bible again this year, I will be writing down the thoughts I gain from The Word each day.
I know it brings Light to my world and Life to my soul.
Have a blessed New Year.
