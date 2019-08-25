The 2019 Terry Vinton Memorial is from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 7.
Pilots from around the state and region will fly in to enjoy breakfast a silent auction and optional flight competitions at Dismal River Airstrip south of Mullen.
Proceeds from the silent auction go to the Terry Vinton Scholarship, a college scholarship for local high school students.
The grass airstrip is 4,800-feet long and 100-feet wide at 41°55’17.5’’N 101°10’44.5’’W. The radio frequency is 122.9.
Observers are also welcomed, the release said, and encouraged to come out for breakfast, get a close look at inbound aircraft and join the community.
The American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 109 sponsors breakfast, with proceeds being donated to the scholarship.
Pilots, please email Bethany Karlberg at Bethany.karlberg@gmail.com with your name, number, aircraft type and number of passengers if you plan on flying in.