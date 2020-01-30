Registration is open for the 2020 Nebraska Tourism Commission AgriTourism and Adventure Travel Workshop at visitnebraska.com.
The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau is offering two scholarships of up to $400 to people interested in attending the conference Feb. 25-27 at the Lied Lodge and Conference Center in Nebraska City. Applicants should be entities interested in starting or growing a successful agritourism, ecotourism or adventure travel business in the North Platte area, according to a press release.
Typical attendees include farmers, ranchers, outfitters, vineyard operators, brewers, upick operators, managers of ecotourism, agritourism or adventure attractions and others, the release said.
“You don’t have to own a working farm or ranch to participate in agritourism,” the release said. “Ecotourism doesn’t only mean a safari to a tropical rainforest, and adventure tourism isn’t limited to sky diving. North Platte’s Dusty Trails has been making a living in the adventure tourism field for several years partnering with the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area offering tanking and tubing on the Platte River as well as horseback rides.”
Other examples of agri, eco or adventure tourism, the release said, include a winery, brewery or cheese-making operation; opening up land to hiking, birdwatching, photography or stargazing; guiding local birdwatching excursions; Sandhill or canyon tours; rural winery/brewery/distillery tours; A restaurant that incorporates locally sourced produce; hunting; farm stays or tours.
The Nebraska Tourism Commission’s newly revamped Agritourism and Adventure Travel Workshop will help rural entrepreneurs learn how to get the most out of their land, gain the latest industry knowledge, hear fresh marketing ideas, find greater financial opportunities and network with potential partners.
The scholarships are a stipend and not intended to cover all costs associated with the conference, but are reimbursements to cover the cost of conference registration, lodging, meals and travel.
Applicants must complete an application and include up to three typed pages of information with answers to the following: Statement of financial need; number of years they have attended the former Nebraska Agri/Eco Tourism Workshop; statement explaining existing or future tourism organization/business; statement explaining how attending the Nebraska Agritourism and Adventure Travel Workshop will benefit them and/or their organization/business.
Conference information can be found at visitnebraska.com/industry-events/agritourism-adventure-travel-workshop. The scholarship guidelines and application can be downloaded at visitnorthplatte.com. Completed applications must be postmarked back to the Visitors Bureau by Monday.
