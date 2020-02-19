The deadline for residents of North Platte and the surrounding area to vote on the final choice for 1 Book 4 North Platte is Feb. 29.
The title of the selection will be announced at 2 p.m. March 8 during a reception at the Martin Cordes Educational Building, 601 South Taft Ave.
More than 100 books were nominated by the public during the fall and winter of 2019. The 1 Book 4 North Platte committee selected three books as finalists: “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek: A Novel” by Kim Michele Richardson (historical fiction), “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean (non-fiction), and “After the Flood” by Kassandra Montag (fiction).
“The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek: A Novel” tells the story of the brave women who were involved in the Pack Horse Library Project, a Works Progress Administration program that delivered reading materials to poverty-stricken and isolated people in the Appalachian Mountains between 1935 and 1943. These women rode horses or mules over dangerous trails to enrich people’s lives with books, magazines, newspapers, and even scrapbooks. The heroine is a member of a family called the Blue People of Kentucky because of a rare deficiency that caused them to have blue skin. This poignant story about sacrifice, friendship, conflict and hardship has been a best seller and has received critical acclaim.
“The Library Book” is an account of a disastrous fire in the Los Angeles Central Library on April 29, 1986. This fire injured 50 firemen and damaged more than a million books. It deals, however, with much more than the fire. The author shares information about the day-to day tasks of finding information for quirky patrons with a wide variety of questions. Also she tells about the history and evolution of libraries with special emphasis on the Los Angeles Central Library and the interesting people who made it what it is. “The Library Book” is also a mystery, as the staff and police try to determine whether the fire was caused by arson or an accident.
“After the Flood” is a postapocalyptic novel that takes place about a century from now. Because of climate change, the continent is completely flooded and the only habitable places are mountains. The story begins in Nebraska when Myra, with Pearl, her seven-year-old daughter, embarks on a journey to rescue another daughter who was taken away by her father. As their dangerous quest continues, Myra and Pearl survive after their boat sinks and they eventually become part of a community on a fairly large ship which Myra hopes will take her to her daughter. “Survival of the fittest” is often the only law. “After the Flood” was chosen as a Chicago Tribune Best Book of the Year. The author grew up in rural Nebraska and now lives in Omaha.
According to Sherry Polk, a member of the committee, the group’s mission is to foster a intergenerational community that promotes awareness and understanding while reading the same book. Other committee members are Connie Brittan, Brenda Robinson, Connie Ruhlman, Phyllis Swigart and Kathryn Fowler, who is from Wallace.
Readers who would like to vote for the final selection should go the website for the North Platte Public Library Foundation (npplfoundation.org) and click on “one BOOK for North Platte,” which appears in the same line as “Home.” Following the identifying information about 1 Book 4 North Platte the books will be listed with descriptions and pictures of the books’ covers. After the list of books there is a ballot which can be submitted online.
Also there will be a box at the North Platte Public Library for those who prefer to use paper ballots.
