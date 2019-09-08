Michael Phillips, vice president of First State Bank, North Platte, recently completed the 2018-19 Advanced School of Banking.
The second year session of this course was June 3-7 in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Advanced School of Banking is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska bankers associations and is endorsed by the Colorado, Louisiana, South Dakota and Wyoming bankers associations.
The primary teaching tool in Year 2 is a computer-generated bank management simulation program.
During this project students worked in teams as “banks,” making critical management decisions required to successfully operate a commercial bank.
Graduation from this two-week school represents over 60 hours of classroom study and 50 hours of independent study to complete banking research projects.
This course of study is designed to assist bankers in developing operational and managerial skills to better serve the needs of their banks and their communities, according to a press release.
The Schools of Banking, located in Lincoln, is a jointly owned subsidiary of the Kansas and Nebraska bankers associations.
For more information on the Schools of Banking, visit schoolsofbanking.com or call 402-474-1555.
