Gabriella Wagner, a junior at North Platte High School, has been been accepted into the American Heart Association-Omaha Sweetheart Program.
This program involves heart health education, social events, volunteer work, leadership education, fundraising and CPR certification among other activities. Gabriella, along with the other 2019-20 Sweethearts, will be presented at the Omaha Heart Ball in the spring.
