Wallace is hosting a Community Business Open House from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Community Hall, 105 E. Alice St., between the Smith building and the American Legion Hall.
There is a chili feed and wreath silent auction. Winners of the auction will be announced at 7:30 p.m. At 8 p.m., there will be Christmas caroling led by the Wallace High School Choir while the community walks to the annual tree lighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.