Lions International recognize four Wallace Community Lions Club members for 20 years of membership and service at the club picnic at George & Kathy Witte’s home on Lake Maloney. Pictured are, from left, Larry Seger, Judy Seger, Donna Arnett, Bill Arnett. Additionally, Wallace Community Lions Club members were recognized for 15 and 20 years of membership and service. President Gary Hager, left, presented the awards to David and Mary Lempke and Travis McConnell. Also receiving 20 year awards, but not pictured, were Gary McConnell and Jim Smith.