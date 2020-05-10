My early exit from college set me on a path that could have turned out much different, much worse had it not been for my mother.
The destructive path I took was difficult for my parents to fathom as I wandered far from the faith they had taught me through my early years. I was a really good kid throughout my childhood and often made mom and dad proud of my accomplishments, academically, musically and spiritually.
They had high hopes for their son to have a successful life as a teacher or some profession that would bring honor to our family.
Alas, I failed miserably as I wandered through those years of immaturity seeking to find my way. I moved to Denver to see what life had to offer without a college education. It didn’t take long for me to be drawn into a lifestyle that was contrary to what my parents had hoped for and dreamed I would have.
My appearance reflected my lifestyle as my hair grew long and I participated in activities that were common in the early 1970s for young people my age. I began to perform with various bands and dove headlong into the nightlife that accompanied that lifestyle.
During those years of wandering, I often went home to visit my parents. Despite the rift that had developed in our relationship, they always welcomed me home. Mom would cook my favorite meals and love on me while Dad would encourage me to get my life in order.
Mom told me stories about how dad would often find hippies hitchhiking on the highway and would bring them home for a hot meal because it reminded him of me out there somewhere.
Every trip home my parents did not change anything about the way they lived. They would pray before each meal and recite Scripture and if it was a Sunday they would go to church. I went with them sometimes, but most of the time I avoided being home on church day.
One trip stands out to me above the rest even though the routine was the same. When I got ready to leave their home, Mom and Dad always pulled me in and prayed for my safety. Only this time that act had a profound effect on me and I couldn’t stop thinking about it.
Mom told me she prayed for me each and every day, for my protection and that I would turn back to God. I would be a bit embarrassed but would thank her and be on my way.
Only this time, which was about 1974, when I got to wherever I was living at that time I sat down and penned the words to a song and later added the music.
“I Heard My Mother Pray for Me”
When I left home to chase my dreams and I untied her apron strings
I finally saw how much she meant to me.
As I turned to say goodbye, I saw the love glow in her eyes,
And I heard her softly pray for me.
I heard my mother pray for me, the words she spoke so tenderly,
Asking God to keep me from all harm.
I saw the tears roll down her face, as my name she said in grace,
“Oh watch over him,” she said, “he’s my son.”
Oh dear Lord, I want to say, if you will show me the way
To tell my mother how much I love her so.
There’s so much she gave to me, and I know she’ll always be
On her knees softly praying for me.
It still took a few more years of wandering before I found my way back to God. In all that time, my mom — and my dad — never stopped praying. It was 12 years after I left home on my journey before I finally came to know Jesus as my Savior.
Thank you, Mom, for your prayers and may you have a blessed Mother’s Day.
