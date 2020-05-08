WAYNE — Wayne State College has canceled its 2020 WSC Summer Music Camp due to the current public health emergency, according to a press release.
“The Department of Music at WSC considers the health and safety of campers and staff of utmost importance and at this time it is not clear the college would be able fully mitigate the risk — even with the most stringent protocols,” the press release said.
Campers who have already registered for camp should expect to receive a full refund in the mail shortly.
“The WSC Summer Music Camp has a long and dynamic tradition of providing instruction, collaboration, and joy in music making to students from across the country,” the press release said. “While the Department of Music is heartbroken to not be able to come together this summer for another truly special experience, the department plans to utilize this time to prepare for an amazing experience in 2021.”
The department is tentatively planning the next camp for July 19-22, 2021.
