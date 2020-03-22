As proactive health measures are being put in effect nationwide to reduce the spread of coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is taking measures to ensure the safety of its employees and customers, the agency said this week in a press release.
As a result, access to certain facilities may be limited while remaining open for business. All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other service center agency are encouraged to call their service center to confirm availability for in-person or phone appointments before visiting.
Producers can find their service center’s phone number at farmers.gov/service-center-locator. Agricultural producers should visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on available services and the latest status of service centers impacted by these locally-specific health measures.
