SNYDER, Texas — The Western Texas College Foundation has announced that Emily Smith, a North Platte native, is the 2019 recipient of the Western Texas College Distinguished Alumni Award.
“By attending Western Texas College, my life was forever changed,” Smith said. “I attended WTC as a student athlete, yet I gained so much more than the ability to win at the next level.”
The highest honor granted to an alumnus of WTC, this prestigious award recognizes outstanding alumni who have demonstrated leadership in their chosen profession and distinguished themselves through service to their community.
“Emily is the perfect role model of what WTC is sending out into the world to change lives and make the world a better place,”said Todd Danley, Smith’s former WTC rodeo coach and now her regional leader at Edward Jones. “I know that my life is better for having Emily in it.”
Smith’s love of her community led her to Rotary and she currently serves as the activities director for the Altus Rotary Club. To help keep her community prospering,she also serves on the board of The Altus Chamber of Commerce.
A love of education and the importance of a college to its community inspiredSmith to serve as a Trustee on the Western Oklahoma State College Foundation board. The Foundation generates support for the students and programs for the college.
Smith holds an associate degree from Western Texas College (1998), a Bachelor of Science from Tarleton State University, and a Master of Science from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
While at Western Texas College, Smith led her team to the College Rodeo National Finals and was a starter on the women’s basketball team.
“I also met the love of my life, learned how to lead and serve others, and made contacts that have continued to mold my journey to this day,” Smith said.
The Western Texas College Foundation will present the award at WTC’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at 11 a.m. Monday in the courtyard on campus.
