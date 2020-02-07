Westfield businesses start "Share the Love Food Drive" for local Salvation Army Food Pantry

Businesses in the Westfield Shopping Center are encouraging other businesses and customers to donate through a "Share the Love Food Drive for the #SalvationArmyFoodPantryChallenge."
The food drive runs through Feb. 21 . Several business have grocery carts or baskets in their stores for food donations like canned fruits and vegetables, soup, macaroni and cheese and instant potatoes. Cash donations are also accepted.
Baskets and carts are at NebraskaLand National Bank in Westfield, Orr's Dry Cleaning, Westfield Hallmark and Floral, Jordan Boston State Farm, Chiropractic Wellness Center, Bible Supplies, and Westfield Gary's Superfoods.
