What will the weather be like this winter?

Winter seems to be toying with us. We’ve had some freezing temperatures, a few nice days and it looks like we are going to get cold again for a while. More importantly, how might the winter weather impact hunting?
I was doing some target practice a couple weeks ago. As I peered through my scope I saw a woolly bear crawling along the edge of the target backer. Apparently the little critter was unaware of the bullets that were zipping by it about 12 inches away, nor did it appear to care, either. Its presence inspired the question, “What will the winter be like this year?”
Similar to the anticipation of Punxsutawney Phil predicting the coming of spring, the woolly bear caterpillar is said to predict the winter ahead. The woolly bears are common in autumn, inching their way across roads, sidewalks, porch rails, and in this case, the edge of my target. They are fun to watch!
The woolly bear typically has dark brown to black color at each end of its body, and a rusty light brown to orange color in the middle. The width of the rusty brown/orange segment in the middle is where the meteorological comparison comes into play. Legend has it that the wider the middle band is, the worse the winter will be. A narrower middle band is thought to mean a milder winter is coming. What do you think?
I’m not sure how long the folklore associated with the woolly bear has been recited, but back in the fall of 1948, Dr. C. H. Curran, curator of insects at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, decided to do a bit of research on the matter. Curran collected as many caterpillars as he could in a day, determined the average number of reddish-brown segments, and forecast the coming winter weather through a reporter friend at The New York Herald Tribune. Curran continued his observations over the next eight years and attempted to prove a scientifically explained link to the folklore. The resulting publicity made the woolly bear the most recognizable caterpillar in North America.
The truth of the matter is that the mid-section of the woolly bear can vary for several reasons. The age of the caterpillar is one factor. The older the caterpillar, the more reddish-brown it tends to be. Rainfall also affects the coloration. The black bands grow wider in wet weather. Biologists do not feel this has any bearing on the weather to come.
It’s fun to study woolly bears even if you’re not trying to predict the weather. If you pick one up, it will curl up in a ball and play dead. The hairs don’t sting, but they do serve as protection. Would-be predators avoid woolly bears because a mouthful of bristles is not very appealing. Black and orange are also warning colors that serve as a “do not touch” sign. Monarch butterflies have the same colors and nature has made them poisonous to eat.
Woolly bears are moving about with a purpose this time of the year. They are looking for a sheltered place to spend the winter. Unlike other species of moths and butterflies, wooly bears overwinter as adults under logs, leaves, any place that can shield them from direct wind and snow.
They can survive below-freezing temperatures because they make their own antifreeze. They produce a substance called cryoprotectant that lowers the lethal freezing point of their bodies. Other creatures that survive cold via cryoprotectants include frogs and toads.
Next spring, on one of the first warm days, woolly bears will become active again and start eating…and eating…and eating some more. When they have built up their energy reserve they make a cocoon. After about a month, the adult will make its debut as an Isabella Tiger Moth.
Keep an eye out for these colorful caterpillars during our last warm days of fall. They will be out of sight soon, ready for whatever winter weather is to come, but as far as predicting what that will be…better stick with the National Weather Service or the Farmer’s Almanac.
Almanac prediction
The Farmers’ Almanac just released its extended weather forecast and it’s predicting a “polar coaster” season this year.
“Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country,” Farmers’ Almanac Editor and Philom Peter Geiger said.
Last year’s annual prediction called for a long, snowy winter, and it turned out to be correct. The Farmers’ Almanac promises the upcoming 2019-20 season will be “another wild ride” with frigid temperatures and “hefty snowfalls” affecting most of the eastern portions of the country. The western-third of the country and the western plains can expect a milder winter with near-normal temperatures and precipitation. The prediction maps seem to agree with this statement. I hope the almanac is right.
Late January will bring the coldest temperatures of the year, predicted to affect millions of people across the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes. Remember last year’s polar vortex? Long-range forecasts say we should get ready for round two. Long before today’s technology existed, people relied on nature to predict harsh weather. According to folklore, here are 20 signs that a rough winter is coming:
1. Thicker-than-normal corn husks.
2. Woodpeckers sharing a tree.
3. The early arrival of the snowy owl.
4. The early departure of waterfowl.
5. The early migration of the Monarch butterfly.
6. Thick hair on the nape of a cow’s neck.
7. Heavy and numerous fogs during August.
8. Raccoons with thick tails and bright bands.
9. Mice chewing furiously to get into your home.
10. The early arrival of crickets on the hearth.
11. Spiders spinning larger-than-usual webs and entering the house in great numbers.
12. Pigs gathering sticks.
13. Ants marching in a line rather than meandering.
14. Early seclusion of bees in their hive.
15. Unusual abundance of acorns.
16. Muskrats burrowing holes high on a river bank.
17. The height of hornet nests above the ground (relates to how deep the snow will be).
18. The size of the orange band on a woolly bear caterpillar.
19. Squirrels gathering nuts early.
20. Frequent halos or rings around the sun or moon forecasts numerous snowfalls.
Let’s keep our fingers crossed for a milder winter. Have a great week outdoors.
