When other fishing shuts down, go after catfish

Remembering past fishing trips can bring those times back to life in an instant. Fred Weirkmeister caught the biggest fish of the night on this catfishing trip. If nothing else is biting, give catfish a try. They are strong fighters and fun to catch. It is one of your best shots at catching a really big fish. When was the last time you heard about anyone catching a 15 pound bass? With catfishing, you can do it almost every trip.