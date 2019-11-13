White oak tree is tree of the season

The North Platte Tree Board selected this white oak tree as its tree of the season. Though the Nebraska winds blew the leaves away a few days ago, the shape of this massive, mature oak variety stands proudly, now showing off its graceful limbs like a beautiful sculpture. It grows on the property of James Schmadeke, 310 Boyd Ave., on the west side of Orabella Park in North Platte. A true lover of trees, Schmadeke donated a special young tree to be planted in the park across the street, in honor of his late wife, Rosemary, according to Tia McGuire, a Tree Board member. Schmadeke also built a replica of a TARDIS (a blue British police call box), made famous by the “Dr. Who” TV series. It serves as a “book exchange” for the neighborhood. People can freely take a book to read, but are asked to leave another book for someone else. It has been serving this purpose for several years.