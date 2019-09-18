McCOOK — Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department has confirmed one additional case of pertussis (whooping cough) in southwest Nebraska.
This is the fifth case of pertussis within the nine-county health district in two weeks, according to a press release. SWNPHD is working with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Epidemiology to monitor these cases and provide pertussis education.
Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease, which can be hard to distinguish from a cold in its early stages. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pertussis is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing that often makes it hard to breathe. Pertussis can affect people of all ages but can be very serious, even deadly, for babies less than a year old. The best way to protect against pertussis is by creating a “cocoon” around infants by having potential contacts get vaccinated, such as parents, grandparents, older siblings, and babysitters or other child care providers.
“Getting vaccines at the recommended time is the best way to protect against serious diseases like whooping cough. Parents should talk to their health care provider about vaccination concerns before opting out,” said Melissa Propp, RN, SWNPHD surveillance nurse. “Vaccine preventable diseases are on the rise. This is a good time to review your shot records and make sure everyone in your family is current on their shots.”
According to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the vaccination schedule is as follows:
» Young children: DTaP at ages 2,4, and 6 months; 15-18 months and 4-6 years (five total).
» Preteens: Tdap at 11-12 years.
» Pregnant women: Tdap between the 27th to 36th week of each pregnancy.
» Adults: Tdap, any time if not previously vaccinated; any other time as recommended by health officials.
Before the whooping cough vaccines were recommended for all infants, about 8,000 people in the United States died each year from whooping cough. Today, because of the vaccine, this number has dropped to fewer than 20 per year.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. For more information call Propp at 308-345-4223. SWNPHD is located at 404 W. 10th St., McCook, one block north of Arby’s, and 501 Broadway Ave., Imperial, entrance on Fifth Street. You can also follow SWNPHD on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.