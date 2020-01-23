LINCOLN — For the 18th year, Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and the Omaha Storm Chasers will be sponsoring the “Why I Want to Go to College” writing sweepstakes, with entries due March 27.
Prizes will be awarded to 12 winners who will receive contributions to the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust college savings accounts — including $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place. Three winners will be chosen from each of Nebraska’s three Congressional districts, and three winners will be chosen from outside Nebraska.
Each Nebraska winner will receive four tickets to the May 3 Storm Chasers game at Werner Park in Papillion at 2:05 p.m. where they will be recognized during the game.
“This event is such a highlight of just how inspiring the NEST529 program can be. It is a wonderful way to challenge students to focus on their goals, improve their writing skills, and learn the importance of saving for their education. I’m looking forward to meeting the winners and their families at Werner Park,” said State Treasurer John Murante.
Families can save for college for their children and grandchildren through NEST529, the state-sponsored 529 college savings program that allows for tax-free investments and tax-free qualified withdrawals. Nebraska account owners can qualify for up to $10,000 a year in state income tax deductions.
Students are asked to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through higher education. Entries are limited to 750 words and should be sent to Andrea Bedore, Omaha Storm Chasers, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046.
Information about the writing sweepstakes is available on the Treasurer’s website at treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp.
NEST 529 is a tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan and provides four plans to help make saving for college simple and affordable: NEST Direct College Savings Plan, NEST Advisor College Savings Plan, TD Ameritrade 529 College Savings Plan, and State Farm 529 Savings Plan. The Nebraska State Treasurer serves as Program Trustee. First National Bank of Omaha serves as Program Manager.
