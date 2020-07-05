Windham: A vacation with just one tank of gas

John Bauer, owner/operator of the Merritt Trading Post at Merritt Reservoir, will do whatever he can to make your trip to the lake enjoyable. Bauer, his wife, Regina, and family keep things going for guests, boaters and campers. the Trading Post is near the dam and has most of what you may need for camping and fishing essentials, and tips on where The fish are biting. If you are looking for a vacation escape close to home, consider Merritt Reservoir.