Windham: A vacation with just one tank of gas

While Nebraska has been better than other states regarding lockdowns and travel restrictions due to COVID-19, I am convinced that cabin fever is a real thing. People are restless and wanting to get out and do something — anything!
I read a market report recently that said sales of all categories of outdoor related gear are trending up. Sales of tents, sleeping bags, fishing poles, kayaks, etc., are going off the charts. People just want to get out of the house and go anywhere.
On the other side of this situation that many people are, or have been, laid off from their jobs and money might be tight. I believe getting away and into nature is more than therapeutic; it is a necessary mental decompression exercise. I’ve thought about this and, to minimize cost, I will offer a few suggestions on places to go within a tank of gas from home to aid you in de-stressing.
One such spot that is close to home and offers a totally different type of scenery and a lot of fun is Merritt Reservoir. Merritt Reservoir is just a bit over 120 miles away. Just drive north on Highway 83, turn toward Tryon and Mullen on Highway 97 and keep going north until you find the lake. This is where the fun starts. Merritt Reservoir offers some great fishing, boating, kayaking and camping along with some of the most picturesque landscapes in Nebraska.
Merritt Trading Post is the center of activity on the lake. John and Regina Bauer own the business and have run it since March of 2005. John came to North Platte when he was in the fifth grade. His dad was hired as a teacher/coach at the high school and eventually became the athletic director, a position he held until he retired. The football field at the high school is named Bauer Field — that was his dad.
Bauer is an avid fisherman and Merritt Reservoir has long been one of his favorite spots. I asked Bauer how he got from recreational angler to fishing resort owner.
“I’ve always loved fishing here,” Bauer said. “So, about 16 years ago, we were living in North Platte and I was working at a job that just wasn’t working out for me. This opportunity came up and my wife and I decided to take the chance. I can tell you one thing, running an operation like this sure cuts into your fishing time.
“Merritt is one of the top multi-species lakes in several states around here,” Bauer continued. “Walleye is what everyone comes for, and they keep going away happy. You can’t beat that.
“Largemouth bass and smallmouth bass fishing can be good. The lake also keeps producing big northern pike and musky. We had a guy catch a 49-inch musky that was almost 40 pounds just recently. He was trolling right here by the Trading Post and along the dam,” Bauer said. “If you like catfishing, the catfishing here is such a huge resource. The state record at just over 41-pounds was caught here. In the wintertime, the icefishermen need 10-inch augers so the hole is big enough to get some of the catfish up through the ice.
“The fishing this year is really picking up, but that’s probably because people are starting to come back and fish more,” Bauer said. “COVID-19 restrictions had all the campgrounds closed and there just weren’t many people fishing the lake. That’s changing fast now and we’re getting busy.”
Merritt Trading Post is the only place to get fuel, bait and a bite to eat on the lake. The store offers most of the essentials you need for camping. You can buy fishing tackle and even a few emergency parts for your boat like a new anchor, battery or navigation lights.
Bauer also offers 15 cabins with a total of 42 beds — one to four beds per cabin, depending on what you need. Cost is $100 to $175 per night. The cabins are basic and simplistic, but they are well-maintained, modern and have all the conveniences you need.
“Fishing was fantastic last year, and from all indications so far, 2020 looks to be as good or better,” Bauer concluded.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has a number of campgrounds in the area that range from full-service for motorhomes and big RVs to primitive tenting areas. All campsites must be reserved through the NGPC website.
Since Merritt Reservoir is so close to North Platte, if you do decide to go on an adventure to the lake the cost of the tank of gas to get there and back may be the most expensive part of your trip. Not a lot of expense for a nice getaway vacation.
So if you are looking to get out of the house and are game for a bit of adventure, give Merritt Reservoir a look. I’ll have more suggestions for vacation destinations within a tank of gas from home in future columns. Stay tuned.
Paddlefish permits
For those who want to travel to Gavins Point Dam in northeast Nebraska and try to harvest a prehistoric fish, applications for paddlefish snagging permits are being accepted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through July 14.
Drawing results will be available by July 20. Any permits remaining following the drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 1 p.m. Central time Aug. 17.
The paddlefish snagging season will run Oct. 1-31 from Gavins Point Dam to The mouth id the Big Sioux River. For more information, including an application form, log on and check out the “2020 Nebraska Fishing Guide” at outdoornebraska.gov/guides.
